MLB Insider Believes Brewers Slugger Could Make 2028 Olympic Baseball Roster
Although the 2024 Summer Olympics just wrapped up on Sunday, some insiders are already looking towards the 2028 Olympic Games where we reportedly may see a Milwaukee Brewers superstar represent the United States.
The schedule conflicts of the 2028 Major League Baseball season and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles still need to be worked out, but the assumption is that major league stars will be able to fulfill their dreams of competing for a gold medal.
Baseball was notably not a part of the 2024 Olympics, but it will finally return for the games in Los Angeles. Although the landscape of MLB can drastically change in four years, some insiders took a stab at what the roster could look like.
The Athletic MLB Staff comprised a list of 26 stars that could be given the nod to play for the U.S. and outfielder Christian Yelich was in consideration for a designated hitter role.
Yelich is hitting .315 with 26 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .910 OPS (136 OPS+) in 73 games this season.
Presuming Yelich can maintain this rate of play would certainly earn the former MVP a spot to play for the U.S. -- if he wants to take on the challenge. Yelich has played in the World Baseball Classic so he likely has some level of interest.
The outfielder would be 36 years old and still be playing for Milwaukee barring any trades as he's under team control through 2029.
As mentioned above, a lot can change in four years in the fast-paced major leagues. The Brew Crew may have multiple athletes suitable for the Olympic roster, or none. Either way, it will be interesting to follow the ups and downs of which MLB athletes get to play for Team USA in 2028.
