MLB Insider Believes Crucial Part Of Brewers Success Expected To Take Home NL Award
The Milwaukee Brewers have an opportunity to take home the Commissioner's Trophy this season, but one insider believes a certain award is already on its way to Wisconsin.
The Brewers unexpectedly dominated not just the National League Central, but Major League Baseball as well. En route to their impressive season, the club fought adversity at seemingly every turn -- and an unsung hero was predicted to be rewarded as a result.
"NL Manager of the Year: Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers" USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday morning. "Sure, there’s a strong case to be made for Mike Shildt of the San Diego Padres. Atlanta’s Brian Snitker has somehow kept his team alive with more injuries to stars than any team in baseball.
"Yet, when you trade your Cy Young award winner at the start of spring training, lose four-fifths of your starting rotation, play the entire first half without All-Star closer Devin Williams, lose your best player, Christian Yelich for the season in August, and still run away with the NL Central with the second-smallest payroll in the division, you’re a miracle worker."
Murphy is more than deserving to take home the NL Manager of the Year title, as he has arguably faced some of the most adversity in the MLB.
Aside from the aforementioned injuries sustained throughout the 2024 campaign, the Brewers pitching staff was also tested greatly. The club used 17 different starting pitchers and still managed to claim the division crown.
Time will tell which NL manager will win the award, but for now Murphy's focus is surely on the postseason.
More MLB: Brewers' Pat Murphy Takes Hard Stance On Whether Willy Adames Will Return Next Season