Milwaukee Brewers On SI

MLB Insider Floats Wild Prediction For Brewers' Jackson Chourio

There's a lot to be excited about with the Brewers right now

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best young players in baseball in outfielder Jackson Chourio.

He didn't get enough buzz last year as one of the best rookies in the league. The Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes and San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill got most of the Rookie of the Year love, but Chourio was fantastic in his own right.

Chourio finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting after slashing .275/.327/.464 with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and a .791 OPS. In most years, he likely would've won the Rookie of the Year Award. Having a 20-20 season at 20 years old is exceptionally rare.

How will he follow it up? ESPN' David Schoenfield predicted he will reach a .900 OPS for the 2025 season.

"One (realistic) bold prediction: What can Chourio do for an encore? His most similar players list on Baseball-Reference includes Willie Mays, Bryce Harper, Ken Griffey Jr., Andruw Jones and Frank Robinson," Schoenfield said. "That tells us about his potential. He also hit .310/.363/.552 in 63 second-half games. A .900 OPS for the entire season? Sure, let's go there."

If he can play at that level throughout the season and the Brewers have a healthy Christian Yelich and Rhys Hoskins for the season, there's a chance that they don't miss Willy Adames' production in the lineup because these guys can make up for the loss. Brewers fans should be excited.

More MLB: Brewers Fan-Favorite Addresses Injury Scare Before Opening Day

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed