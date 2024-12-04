Milwaukee Brewers On SI

MLB Insider Links Brewers Fan Favorite To Yankees, Red Sox, Astros

Milwaukee may see their star find home elsewhere

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) takes out Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) during the sixth inning of Game 3 of National League wild-card series on Thursday October 3, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are no stranger to losing out on premier free agents to larger market teams.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, history may repeat itself as one of this offseasons biggest free agents is rumored to be suiting up for a large market team for the latter half of his career -- and he is a familiar face in Milwaukee.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi listed the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros as the three top fits for Willy Adames this winter.

Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games last season.

The Brewers have consistently been rumored to be out of the running for retaining Adames, and going up against the aforementioned three clubs is precisely why -- they're all some of the biggest spenders.

Milwaukee isn't technically out of consideration just yet, but it will be nearly impossible to match an offer made by either the Yankees, Red Sox or Astros.

Although both the Yankees and Red Sox already have talented shortstops rostered for the foreseeable future, Adames is reportedly open to a position change which increases the American League East rivals' odds of signing the 29-year-old. Adames could be a candidate to fill in for Alex Bregman at the hot corner as well.

