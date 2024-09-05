MLB Insider Lists Brewer With "Most To Prove" Entering Final Stretch Of Season
The Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation has been heavily criticized throughout the 2024 campaign.
Despite a weak rotation, the Brewers have dominated the National League Central for most of the regular season. Still, one insider believes right-hander Freddy Peralta can unlock a new level to elevate the Brew Crew for a deep postseason run.
"With Brandon Woodruff injured and Corbin Burnes traded away, Peralta went into this season as the unquestioned ace of a team fueled in recent years by pitching and defense," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Wednesday. "He’s done just fine, delivering a 3.75 ERA and most importantly, making all of his starts. But if there’s a knock on Peralta, it’s his efficiency; he’s pitched past the sixth inning only twice in 28 starts. A handful of sharp outings in September could prove a big confidence boost going into a Game 1 start in the postseason."
Peralta has an aforementioned 3.75 ERA with a 175-to-58 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 153 2/3 innings across 28 games this season.
The 28-year-old will certainly be a large part of Milwaukee's roster this postseason, but there is room for improvement. He has shown ace-level upside before and will be leaned upon to be just that when the calendar turns to October.
As for Peralta's inability to regularly pitch past the sixth inning, Milwaukee's talented bullpen should be able to bail him out. As long as he can have a strong outing, the Brew Crew shouldn't have anything to worry about when he takes the mound.
