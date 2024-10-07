MLB Insider Lists Three NL Contenders As Possible Landing Spots For Willy Adames
The Milwaukee Brewers' offseason plans may be halted until shortstop Willy Adames decides where he'd like to sign, and large market teams are already interested in the star.
The Brewers historically haven't been able to muster up the cash needed to land big names in free agency, but have had an incredible amount of luck turning average players into household names. Adames, coming off one of his best seasons to date, did so in a contract year and might have priced himself out of Milwaukee.
"Willy Adames, spiritual leader of Brew Crew, has been target of (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (Atlanta) Braves and (San Francisco) Giants in past and they’re seen as among possible landing spots," New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday morning. "Brewers would love to keep him but understand he’s probably out of price range. LA, with (Andrew) Friedman/Rays link, possible favorite?"
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Of the three teams mentioned, the Dodgers are the most logical landing spot for the 29-year-old, should he opt to leave the Brewers in his past. Los Angeles has not been frugal with their spending, and the club has an opening at shortstop.
For now, the most known about his situation is that many teams are interested, and only time will tell where he spends his thirties.
