MLB Insider Makes Bold Brewers-Cubs Prediction
The Milwaukee Brewers have won the National League Central in three of the last four seasons but one prominent Major League Baseball insider doesn't think they will do so again in 2025.
We are just two days away from the new season kicking off and with that being said, we are starting to see plenty of predictions pop up around the league about what could happen this campaign. This is one of the most exciting times of the year. The new season hasn't kicked off, but it will begin in just a few days. It's close enough to be excited, but far enough away that all 30 teams can have optimism.
It's going to be interesting to see how things shake out, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that the Chicago Cubs will end up winning the National League Central and the Brewers will miss out on a National League Wild Card spot.
"The National League division winners will be the Philadelphia Phillies (East), Cubs (Central) and Los Angeles Dodgers (West)," Bowden said. "The three NL wild-card spots will go to the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Arizona Diamondbacks with the San Diego Padres, Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds missing out by a few games."
Milwaukee hasn't won fewer than 86 games over the last four years and arguably should be better this year than it was last year when it won 93 games. It certainly seems like the 2025 season will be yet another with the Brewers as underdogs.
