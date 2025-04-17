MLB Insider Makes Bold Claim On Brewers Acquisition, 'Could Be Trade Of The Year'
The Milwaukee Brewers have been known to turn little-known names into crucial pieces of their roster, and one of their latest moves appears to once again be trending in that direction.
In what at the time was thought to be a marginal transaction, the Brewers traded outfielder prospect Yophery Rodriguez, a player to be named later, and a compensatory draft pick for a young hurler who struggled at the major league level.
The compensatory draft pick seemingly tipped the scale, becoming a bit of a head-scratching move by the Brew Crew. However, the player they received in return is off to a red-hot start.
"Milwaukee acquired (Quinn Priester) from the (Boston) Red Sox a week into the season -- usually marking an inventory/depth addition -- but Priester could end up being the move of the year," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote Thursday morning. "He has given up just one earned run in two starts: a solid performance at hitter-friendly Coors Field last week followed by five shutout innings against the (Detroit) Tigers on Tuesday. Milwaukee is looking for some consistency on the mound. Could Priester provide it?"
Priester has a 0.90 ERA with an 8-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .200 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 10 innings pitched across two games, an impressive line albeit in a small sample size.
For reference, the 24-year-old had a 4.71 ERA with a 33-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .277 batting avererage against and a 1.41 WHIP in 49 2/3 innings across 11 games last year between the Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates last year.
Though it is too early to deem the Priester acquisition the 'move of the year' right now, things are looking very good for the right-hander in his new home.
