MLB Insider Outlines What Should Be Brewers' Biggest Priority In September
No one expected the Milwaukee Brewers to be at the top of the National League Central at any point in the 2024 season, and now the club has its sights on competing for a World Series title.
Although it may look like the Brewers have their division all wrapped up, a few insiders think there is still work to be done and highlighted what the club should make their No. 1 priority for the last month of the regular season.
"Biggest September Priority: Slam the door," The Athletic's Grant Brisbee, Andy McCullough and Stephen J. Nesbitt wrote Tuesday morning. "The Brewers have dominated the division in Pat Murphy's first year as manager. Now they've got to finish the job."
Milwaukee has the largest lead in any division across Major League Baseball, 10 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs. However, the Cubs have been resilient and a recent resurgence to not let their season go to waste could become a problem if Milwaukee lets their guard down.
Of course, the Brew Crew will be without their star outfielder Christian Yelich -- but that hasn't become a problem yet. Milwaukee has gone 23-14 since Yelich landed on the injured list on July 24 -- sweeping an NL Foe Atlanta Braves and splitting a series against the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers in that timeframe.
The Brewers have shown they can fight through adversity throughout the 2024 campaign, and there's no reason to take their foot off the gas in the last month of the season.
As an incentive to close out September on a high note, Milwaukee can earn a first-round bye if they claim one of the top-two spots of the National League -- currently a tight race between the Brewers, Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.
More MLB: Here's Brewers' 'Biggest Weakness' With 2024 Campaign Coming To A Close