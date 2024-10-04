MLB Insider Outlines What Should Be Brewers Offseason Priority Following Elimination
The Milwaukee Brewers 2024 campaign is now in the rear view mirror, and the club should start to focus on the upcoming offseason.
Although the Brewers biggest priority should be attempting to retain shortstop Willy Adames, there are many holes on the roster that need to be filled. Entering the season, starting pitching was an apparent flaw -- and that problem has yet to go away.
"Biggest offseason priority: With the Brewers bursting at the seams with young positional talent, Milwaukee can focus on adding some veteran stability to the rotation," ESPN's Bradford Doolittle wrote Friday. "The question is how much Milwaukee will spend in free agency."
Milwaukee's carousel of a starting rotation had a combined 4.09 ERA, coming in at No. 17 across all teams in Major League Baseball. Altough the rotation didn't faulter in the Wild Card series against the New York Mets, starting pitching should be a clear priority for the front office and general manager Matt Arnold.
The Brew Crew's lack of spending will certainly play a part in who the club could land this winter, but there will be a handful of talented starters on the market for a relatively affordable price.
Toronto Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi is estimated to receive a one-year $13 million deal according to Spotrac, Boston Red Sox's Nick Pivetta is projected to get four years at $60 million and Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber is projected to receive a six-year $150 million deal -- those are all viable options, with the latter likely to net less than estimated due to various injuries and velocity decline.
