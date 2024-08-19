MLB Insider Praises Part Of Brewers Roster, Question's Sustainability For Postseason
The Milwaukee Brewers were expected to be in the basement of the National League Central ahead of the 2024 campaign but surprisingly dominated the division thus far.
Milwaukee has been one of the best teams in baseball this season despite battling numerous injuries and has quickly become a force to be reckoned with. One insider credited their success to a highly talented bullpen but still doubts a crucial part of the roster.
"They have built a bullpen, they have developed their bullpen on the fly and they have built one of the best bullpens in the National League," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on "Foul Territory" on Monday. "I still question their starting pitching, but my goodness it has held up so far, and again, they lead the NL Central by 11 games. Obviously, the Milwaukee Brewers are a team that can be quite formidable in October."
The Brewers bullpen has a combined 3.24 ERA, the second-best in Major League Baseball, trailing only the Cleveland Guardians.
As for Milwaukee's starting pitching, their rotation has a combined 4.01 ERA which is only the 14th best in the majors, a clear weak point of the Brew Crew's roster.
Although Milwaukee's rotation hasn't been great all season, the club remains one of the best teams in the MLB and has a great shot at finding success in the postseason.
The good news? The bullpen's importance is amplified in the postseason while the rotation's depth is minimized. Team's typically lean on frontline starters in a three-or-four man rotation with a desire to get into the bullpen early and often.
