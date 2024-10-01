MLB Insider Predicts Which Brewer Will Win World Series MVP Should Club Win Title
The Milwaukee Brewers postseason will begin with a three-game Wild Card Series at American Family Field against the New York Mets -- but one insider is looking a bit further ahead.
The Brewers have a long road ahead in their chase for a title. Should Milwaukee take home the franchise's first World Series, a talented infielder was predicted to win the coveted MVP award.
"If they win it all, the 2024 World Series MVP will be... Willy Adames, (who) led the Brewers in home runs and RBIs and tied Ken Griffey Jr.'s major league record with 13 three-run home runs in one season," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote Monday night . "For the season, he hit .293 with a 1.065 OPS with runners in scoring position. For the Brewers to win, Adames must continue his clutch hitting with men on base."
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Although Adames winning World Series MVP if the club can secure a title is a likely outcome, catcher William Contreras may give him a run for his money.
Of course, this is all speculative and a lot would need to happen for the shortstop to even be in a position to take home the award -- but it's an interesting storyline to follow.
