MLB Insider Puts Brewers' Jackson Chourio On Level Of 3 Superstars
The Milwaukee Brewers are about one hour away from kicking off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Milwaukee will face the New York Yankees on Thursday with the first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET on the road. The Brewers are going to be an exciting team to follow this year. One of the biggest reasons is because of the fact that Jackson Chourio is entering his second big league season.
The 21-year-old shined as a rookie and finished the season with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and a .275/.327/.464 slash line in 148 games played. He finished the season with 3.8 wins above replacement and third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award race.
Now, he has even higher expectations heading into the 2025 season. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared a column on Thursday ahead of Opening Day in which he covered many topics. One thing he talked about was the National League Central. He wondered who would be the best player in the division this year and mentioned Chourio, Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs, Pauk Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds.
"Finding the NL Central’s leading man," Rosenthal said. "Could be Tucker with the Cubs. Could be Brewers center fielder Chourio, who is coming off a spectacular rookie season and monster spring. Could be Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who might emerge as an MVP candidate. Could be Pirates ace Skenes, who is a decent bet to win a Cy Young award in his first full season."
The fact that an insider of Rosenthal's caliber is mentioning Chourio on the level of some of these other guys certainly is a great sign.
