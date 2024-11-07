MLB Insider Reveals Brewers Plan For 2025 Season, Addresses Clubs Offseason Goals
The Milwaukee Brewers front office has many decisions to make this winter if they would like to recreate the success they found in last year's campaign.
With shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Devin Williams at the forefront of this winter's discussions, one insider believes he knows how the team will handle each star -- and the roster as a whole.
"The Brewers' goal is to run it back with basically the same group that won the National League Central," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday afternoon. "Willy Adames was a key part of that team and they're trying to convince the free-agent shortstop to stay. If he departs, they will need to trade or sign an above-average bat to replace his offense. The Brewers are comfortable moving second baseman Brice Turang to shortstop if needed, which would give them positional flexibility in picking a replacement bat."
Debateably the biggest takeaway from Bowden's comments is regarding how the club plans to handle Adames' free agency, and it's encouraging to see that Milwaukee is trying to keep him in a Brewers uniform. And if they really are trying to run it back, that would mean one more year of Williams as well.
While it would be great to hear the Brew Crew are trying to add to their roster externally, the club had a great 2024 campaign, and running it back with the same roster makes sense -- despite an early exit in the postseason.
It seems that the Brewers' offseason is reliant on Adames' decision, which could hinder any progress to add an above-average bat if the 29-year-old takes his time to decide his next home.
More MLB: Could Yankees Eye Blockbuster Trade With Brewers Following Latest Report?