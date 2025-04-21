MLB Insider Reveals When Brewers Star Is 'Expected' To Return
The Milwaukee Brewers are about to get a pretty big piece back this week.
Milwaukee’s rotation is going to have Tobias Myers in the mix as soon as this week. He’s not the only one on his way back, though.
Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff hasn’t made an appearance at the big league level since 2023. He’s been working his way back and has made two appearances in the minor leagues so far this season.
Woodruff is almost back and USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale shared that if all goes well he could be on the mound for Milwaukee by the beginning of May.
"The Milwaukee Brewers, who have been surviving on a patchwork rotation, are expected to get veteran starter Brandon Woodruff back as early as the beginning of May," Nightengale said. "Woodruff, who underwent shoulder surgery, hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since Sept. 23, 2023."
The Brewers have got to be excited right now. Milwaukee’s record currently is 12-10 even without Myers and Woodruff. Milwaukee will get Myers this week and Woodruff seems to be just a few weeks out. Things are completely trending in the right direction and they are just one game behind the 14-10 Chicago Cubs in the division.
If the rotation can hold up then there’s a really good chance that they could be one of the top overall teams in the National League by the time the season ends despite being an underdog once again heading into the season.
