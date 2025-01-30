MLB Insider Roasts Brewers For 'Curious' Handling Of Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't really done much at all this offseason.
Milwaukee is coming off a season in which it won 93 games. Other teams in the National League have been aggressive throughout the offseason so far but Milwaukee has not. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series this fall and yet they have continued to add massive contracts.
That's not to say the Brewers should be spending at the same level as the Dodgers because that isn't the case. But, the Brewers' biggest move to this point was trading All-Star closer Devin Williams away for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.
That's a pretty solid move, but it probably isn't enough to keep up with Los Angeles. If the Brewers want to make a deep run, they will have to face off against other top teams in the National League like Los Angeles, the Philadelphia Phillies, or the New York Mets, so they need to continue to keep up in some way even if they are smaller additions.
Milwaukee hasn't really done much and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal weighed in on the team's strategy.
"After spending the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Miley agreed with the (Cincinnati Reds) on a minor-league deal that will pay him $2.5 million prorated once he returns to the majors from the hybrid Tommy John surgery he underwent last May," Rosenthal said. "Which begs the question: Could the Brewers not afford that?
"General manager Matt Arnold did not respond to a request for comment. But the Brewers, coming off their third NL Central title in four years, have signed only two free agents to major-league contracts – right-hander Elvin Rodríguez, who spent last season in Japan, and left-hander Grant Wolfram, who at 28 has yet to make his big-league debut. Both deals are for less than $1 million...The Miley move might prove relatively inconsequential. But it further demonstrates how differently the Reds and Brewers — who play in two of the game’s smallest markets — are approaching the offseason."
It has been a pretty odd offseason and it's unknown if things will change before Spring Training.
