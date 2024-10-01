MLB Insider's Bold Prediction Of What Could Be Cause Of Brewers Postseason Collapse
The Milwaukee Brewers had many question marks all over the diamond throughout the 2024 campaign, but one group remained consistent -- and they may control the team's destiny in the postseason.
With the Major League Baseball postseason officially underway Tuesday, the Brewers are looking for the franchise's first World Series title. If the club fails to reach that goal, one insider weighed in on what could be the reason.
"If they go home early, it will be because the bullpen finally falters," ESPN's Jorge Castille wrote Sunday night.
"The Brewers' elite relief corps improved as the season went along. The group's 3.11 ERA for the season was second in baseball -- and its 2.70 ERA since Aug. 1 was even better. The strong finish correlates with Devin Williams' participation. The closer registered a 1.25 ERA and converted 14 of 15 save chances after making his season debut July 28. He allowed runs in two of his 22 appearances -- and didn't allow any over his last 13 innings."
"Meanwhile, Brewers starters logged the fifth-fewest innings in baseball while recording the 17th-best ERA. Veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta has been steady. Rookie right-hander Tobias Myers was a revelation. But starting pitching was never going to be the Brewers' strength after losing Brandon Woodruff for the season and trading Corbin Burnes in February. In short, Milwaukee's playoff run will be abbreviated if Williams and the rest of the crew don't continue pitching well."
The Brewers bullpen hasn't shown any signs of weakness in the regular season, but if the group struggles in the postseason Milwaukee would certainly be in trouble.
The Brew Crew's combined starting pitchers had an ERA of 4.09 in the regular season. The only contenders with worse numbers are the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians.
A lot is riding on the success of Milwaukee's relievers, which has been the story all season long.
More MLB: Brewers' Pat Murphy Provides Update On Outfielders Availability In Postseason