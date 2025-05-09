MLB Insider Shares Insane Brewers-Pirates Fact
The Milwaukee Brewers have found a way to build a continously-competitive franchise despite having one of the lower payrolls in the league.
Milwaukee currently has the 24th-ranked payroll in baseball at just over $110 million. While this is the case, the Brewers haven't won fewer than 86 games over the last four years entering the 2025 season. Milwaukee is loaded with inexpensive, young talent and have an exciting core to build arond over the next few years.
It has been a wild week in the National League Central. The Chicago Cubs are in first place right now and then there's a three-way tie for second place with the Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Cincinnati Reds all at 19-19. The Pittsburgh Pirates stand alone in last place with a 12-26 record. This led the organization to make changes, including the firing of manager Derek Shelton. There's been a lot of chatter about the Pirates on social media over the last few days and ESPN's Buster Olney weighed in and shared that the Pirates have spent about $200 million less over the last seven years.
"Over the last seven seasons, the Pirates have spent about $200 million less in payroll than the Milwaukee Brewers," Olney said.
That's pretty shocking. There have been Brewers fans that have clamored for a higher payroll from Milwaukee. The Brewers keep winning and even they have room for growth. Imagine how Brewers fans would react with Pittsburgh's payroll?
