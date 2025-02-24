Milwaukee Brewers On SI

MLB Insider Shares 'Very Good News' About Brewers' Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers certainly must be happy right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers will have one of their best players back in the mix for the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

There's a lot of excitement around Brewers camp right now. Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff missed the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury. Woodruff recently returned to the mound to face live hitters for the first time and everything went well. He made a second appearance on the mound last Friday and it was a "home run."

Woodruff could help take the Brewers to another level in 2025. The Brewers won 93 games last year without him but lost Willy Adames and traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees this past offseason.

Bringing back a starter of Woodruff's caliber could help ease the team's losses and help them win the National League Central for the third straight year.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi discussed Woodruff's progress on Monday and discussed the "very good news."

"Very good news for the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff," Morosi said. "That first live throwing session really impressed a lot of observers in Brewers camp to create a lot of optimism regarding what his schedule could be now moving forward into the season. There is still the belief -- and I've checked with Brewers officials on this -- there is still the belief that Woodruff is going to require a rehab assignment into the season to help him to continue building up. But what we can say right now is that he is at the very least on schedule and maybe even a little bit ahead of schedule after missing all of last year and that's really good news."

Things are looking up in Milwaukee right now.

