MLB Insider Surprisingly Doesn't List Brewers Bullpen As Club's Biggest Strength
The Milwaukee Brewers earned the top spot in the National League Central largely due to their bullpen, but there is more to their story of success this season.
It's safe to say a club with a top-three ranked bullpen across all of the majors owes most of their thanks to their relief pitchers, but Milwaukee also quietly boasts one of the best groups of defensive players as well. One insider listed the biggest strengths of all teams in playoff contention and gave the Brew Crew's defense its flowers.
"Biggest strength: Defense," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote Friday morning. "I could have gone with the bullpen here -- it has been extraordinarily clutch, ranking second in the majors in win probability added, and that was without Devin Williams most of the season -- but I feel the best summary of the Brewers is youth, speed and energy, which translates in this context to an excellent team defense that ranks third in the majors in defensive runs saved."
Milwaukee's bullpen has a combined 3.38 ERA which is the third-best in MLB, trailing the Atlanta Braves with 3.27 ERA and Cleveland Guardians with a 2.68 ERA.
Throughout the 2024 campaign, the story was that the Brewers' elite bullpen had elevated the club to a new level and was a large part of the team's success, but Milwaukee's defense has flown under the radar.
Pairing an elite defense and bullpen together is certainly a recipe for success, and Milwaukee may have found the recipe for a deep postseason run with the roster they have built.
