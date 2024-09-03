MLB Insider Thinks Brewers Have A Shot At Leading League In Surprising Category
The Milwaukee Brewers are at the top of the National League Central and the club may not stop there.
After losing longtime skipper Craig Counsell to the intra-division rival Chicago Cubs and righty Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason, the Brewers were anticipated to sit in the basement of the NL Central this season. Despite what many believed would be a down year in Milwaukee, the club already exceeded expectations.
With under one month remaining of the regular season, the Brew Crew will almost certainly win their division and one insider believes Milwaukee has even more up their sleeves.
"The surprising Brewers have overcome obstacles (rotation, injuries) all season and still are right there with the win leaders," ESPN's Eric Karabell wrote Tuesday morning. "With their soft remaining schedule, weak division and emerging youngsters, watch them sneak into the top overall spot."
The Brewers are neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia Phillies with 81 wins and the Los Angeles Dodgers are slightly ahead with 83 wins entering Tuesday.
While it may not hold much weight, the singular time the Brewers led the league in wins was coincidentally the only time the club made the World Series which was in 1982 -- can history repeat itself?
