MLB Insiders Give Brewers Less Than 8% Chance To Retain Premier Free Agent
The Milwaukee Brewers won't like recent odds given to the club in their effort to keep a talented infielder on their roster for years to come.
The Major League Baseball offseason is finally underway, which has led to a plethora of speculative reports regarding the top names of this year's free agent class.
As always, Milwaukee will be trying to thread a financial needle and that may be the reason for a recent report suggesting that the club has a very small chance to keep shortstop Willy Adames.
Multiple contributors to a MLB.com article on free agent predictions voted on the top-landing spots for Adames, and other big names, along with odds that the player signs with each team.
For Adames, the San Francisco Giants lead the pack with a 37% chance, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers with 29% and the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers tied at 8% each.
The Brewers did receive an undiscolsed amount of votes to retain the 29-year-old, which tallied up to less than 8%.
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Of course, the article is completely speculative -- but it's disheartening to see how little of a chance the panel believes the Brewers have to sign Adames.
The shortstop did recently mentioned he'd be open to a pay cut to stay with the Brewers, however, he will prioritize his self-worth.
