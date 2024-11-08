Milwaukee Brewers On SI

MLB Insiders Give Brewers Less Than 8% Chance To Retain Premier Free Agent

Milwaukee unsurprisingly has a lot of competition

Stephen Mottram

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the field prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the field prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers won't like recent odds given to the club in their effort to keep a talented infielder on their roster for years to come.

The Major League Baseball offseason is finally underway, which has led to a plethora of speculative reports regarding the top names of this year's free agent class.

As always, Milwaukee will be trying to thread a financial needle and that may be the reason for a recent report suggesting that the club has a very small chance to keep shortstop Willy Adames.

Multiple contributors to a MLB.com article on free agent predictions voted on the top-landing spots for Adames, and other big names, along with odds that the player signs with each team.

For Adames, the San Francisco Giants lead the pack with a 37% chance, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers with 29% and the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers tied at 8% each.

The Brewers did receive an undiscolsed amount of votes to retain the 29-year-old, which tallied up to less than 8%.

Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.

Of course, the article is completely speculative -- but it's disheartening to see how little of a chance the panel believes the Brewers have to sign Adames.

The shortstop did recently mentioned he'd be open to a pay cut to stay with the Brewers, however, he will prioritize his self-worth.

More MLB: Surprise AL East Team Reportedly Enters Willy Adames Sweepstakes

Published
Stephen Mottram
STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed