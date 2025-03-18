MLB Insiders Predicts Brewers Will Finish Third In NL Central
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central in 2024, even after trading away Corbin Burnes. They won 93 games and finished 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
However, they lost a few key pieces this past offseason. They traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and were unable to sign Willy Adames, who left for the San Francisco Giants on a seven-year, $182 million contract.
The Brewers could easily win a weak division again in 2025. However, insiders Jim Bowden, Katie Woo, Patrick Mooney and C. Trent Rosecrans predict Milwaukee will finish third in 2025.
"Yes, the Brewers no longer have Adames or Williams (and you may have missed it, but they didn’t have Corbin Burnes or Craig Counsell last season), but they seem to be the Midwestern Rays, letting players go and replacing them with younger, cheaper options and still winning games. Jackson Chourio, who just turned 21, is primed for an even bigger breakout after an impressive rookie season," Rosecrans wrote.
Rosecrans notes Milwaukee still has a chance to win the division, but has the team finishing with a 78-84 record and missing the postseason.
After losing Adames and Williams, all the Brewers did was sign left-hander Jose Quintana in addition to bullpen arms Tyler Alexander and Grant Wolfram. They didn't do anything earth-shattering.
It will certainly be interesting to see what they can accomplish. They subtracted more than they added, but they have been able to win without key pieces before.
