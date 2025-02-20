MLB Pundit Predicts Brewers' Chourio To Lead Club In Surprising Category This Season
The Milwaukee Brewers' loss of shortstop Willy Adames' offensive talents will be hard to recreate in 2025, but a bold prediction tabs a young star will replicate his production.
Outfielder Jackson Chourio played a prominent role in Milwaukee's National League Central crown last season, and he is primed to have an even better year in 2025.
In the 2024 campaign, Adames led the Brewers in home runs with 32. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts Chourio will be the club's leader in 2025 with 33.
Chourio hit .275 with 54 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .791 OPS (117 OPS+) in 148 games last season.
Although Chourio's home run number for 2025 is just a prediction, it alludes to how good the 20-year-old is expected to be at such a young age.
Outfielder Christian Yelich and first baseman Rhys Hoskins could have easily been predicted to lead the club in home runs. Reuter predicting Chourio to lead the team speaks volumes about how great the outfielder is.
For now, we'll have to wait roughly eight months to see who actually winds up being the leader, but it's exciting to see the hype building around the second-year star.
More MLB: Brewers Ranked 18th Of 30 MLB Teams Heading Into 2025