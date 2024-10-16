MLB Pundit Suggests Brewers Should Pull Trigger On Move To Make Club Worse In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers will be faced with a tough decision regarding the future of the organization.
Though the offseason hasn't officially begun, rumors and speculation have flooded the media. For the Brewers, most headlines are swirling around one of their best pitchers.
A recent report suggested the best move Milwaukee could make this winter would solidify that the club has a down year next year.
"But a trade of (Devin) Williams is probably the best move for the long-term future of the Milwaukee Brewers," Paul Dietrich wrote Wednesday morning. "Does it make the team worse in 2025? Yes, it’s likely that the ceiling of next year’s Brewers would be higher with Williams on the team. But there are a few reasons why trading Williams is, in all likelihood, the best move for the team."
Dietrich goes on to say what anyone following the team already knows: his trade value is high and his chances of staying in Milwaukee beyond 2025 is low.
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
On paper, subtracting the 30-year-old from the Brewers is an absolute loss. However, Milwaukee would aim to get talented players in return -- balancing the equation.
The Brewers similarly traded away Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last winter and were expected to be at the floor of the National League Central but despite all odds won the division.
