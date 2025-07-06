MLB Writer Chooses Brewers' First-Half MVP: 'Improvements Are Real'
Who has been the MVP of the Milwaukee Brewers so far in 2025?
While power hitters and ace pitchers often steal the spotlight in MVP discussions, Milwaukee has something else on its hands in the form of a young star who blends elite defense with a consistent bat and electrifying baserunning.
ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle recently named each Major League Baseball team's first-half MVP and landed on this player for the Brewers.
“(Brice) Turang is again flashing Gold Glove defense at second base and stealing bags when he gets on base, which he has been doing more than ever," Doolittle wrote.
"His OBP is fueled by a .288 batting average, which, in turn, is fueled by a .363 BABIP. Fluke? There might be some regression in store, but the improvements are real. Turang’s line drive rate is 3% better than the league average, and his hard-hit rate has jumped by 16.3% over last season. Turang has tacked on 4.6 mph to his 2024 average exit velocity.”
Once regarded as a glove-first prospect, Turang has grown into a well-rounded force.
Entering Sunday, Turan was slashing .280/.352/.370/.721 with five home runs, 36 RBI, and 17 stolen bases, the latter of which ranks No. 9 among National League players.
Turang is still just 25 years old. Selected at No. 21 overall in the 2018 MLB draft, it’s safe to say that Turang has delivered on his potential, and he still hasn’t reached his ceiling.
