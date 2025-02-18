MLB Writer Floats Brewers, Yankees As Trade Fits For Mets Infielder
Spring Training is here and the Milwaukee Brewers look like a team that can do some damage in the National League.
Milwaukee has plenty of talent, but there has been a lot of chatter about the possibility of adding another infielder. The Brewers lost Willy Adams and there has been speculation about the possibility of adding another infielder. Milwaukee added Caleb Durbin in a trade with the New York Yankees and it doesn't seem likely that another move is on the way with Spring Training now here.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of potential trade candidates and mentioned New York Mets infielder Brett Baty. In the process, he floated the Brewers, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs as potential fits.
"3B Brett Baty, New York Mets," Rymer said. "Baty was penciled in to start for the Mets not too long ago, but the club's deal with Pete Alonso put the kibosh on that.
"Baty now figures to start 2025 in the minors, which is too bad given his profile. He was regarded as an elite prospect as recently as 2023, and he's still only 25. Teams were reportedly calling about Baty even before the Mets re-upped with Alonso. Assuming he's even more available now, the Yankees, Brewers, and Cubs are three contenders that ought to have interest."
Baty is just 25 years old and was a top prospect for the Mets but has been in trade rumors for months. If the Brewers were to add someone, it would be nice to go after someone like him. While this is the case, it may make more sense to roll with Durbin rather than giving up any other assets.
