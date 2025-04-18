MLB Writer Gives 'Bad' Grade To Ex-Brewers All-Star Now With Yankees
If first impressions are everything, a former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star is in some trouble with his new team.
30-year-old closer Devin Williams was traded from Milwaukee to the New York Yankees in December in a deal that sent Nestor Cortés and Caleb Durbin to the Brew Crew. Williams has struggled mightily to begin the 2025 campaign with New York, and his ugly outings have stirred up way-too-early chatter that the Yanks could replace him with another closer.
More unfavorable press on Williams surfaced on Friday in the form of a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer entitled, “The Good, Bad and Meh MLB First Impressions on New Teams in 2025”. Rymer featured Williams in the article.
“The traffic he's had on the bases is a huge departure from the norm, as he ran a WHIP under 1.000 for the Brewers between 2020 and 2024,” Rymer wrote.
“He's been hit hard, too, averaging 93.0 mph on his exit velocity.”
“Williams has settled down lately, going four straight outings without allowing a run after coughing up five in his first four appearances. … First Impression: Bad.”
Williams has accrued a 5.14 ERA for New York in seven innings pitched this season. The two-time National League Reliever of the Year has struck out eight and allowed seven hits and six walks in a Yankees uniform so far.
Williams and the Yanks begin a new series on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
