MLB Writer Makes All-Star Case For Brewers Platinum Glove Winner
The Milwaukee Brewers have all of a sudden started playing much better baseball. They were off to a slow start this year and even fell to fourth place in the National League Central.
However, the team has now won eight consecutive games and sits five games over .500 and five back of the Chicago Cubs. The team is now getting by just fine without Devin Williams and Willy Adames.
On Tuesday, The Athletic released their weekly power rankings for all 30 Major League teams. While the Brewers are still in the bottom half at No. 16, they still are playing better, and Levi Weaver made a case for second baseman Brice Turang to be an All-Star.
"I’m advocating for a guy with an OPS in the low .700s and fewer than a half-dozen home runs," Weaver wrote. "
"Why? Because even without flashy production numbers at the plate, Turang is currently the Brewers’ most valuable player by bWAR. Turang’s skill set: further differentiating the MLB All-Star Game from its NBA counterpart by showing off a little thing we call 'defense' — he’s the reigning NL Platinum Glove Award winner."
Turang is a solid defender, having won a Gold Glove last season in addition to his Platinum Glove. He's also putting up some solid numbers at the plate. He's hitting .271/.349/.353 with four home runs, 25 RI and a .703 OPS. He has also stolen 14 bases and has a 2.1 WAR.
The 25-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and a very strong case to be an All-Star this summer.
