MLB Writer Makes Surprising Proclamation About Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation should be significantly better than it was last year when the team won 93 games.
Milwaukee will get Brandon Woodruff back at some point and added dependable veterans in Nestor Cortes and José Quintana. On top of this, the Brewers have Freddy Peralta, Aaron Civale, and Tobias Myers, although he is currently hurt.
When healthy, the Brewers could have a really good rotation. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Brewers' starting rotation as the 21st-ranked one in baseball.
"No. 21. Milwaukee Brewers," Reuter said. "Even with Brandon Woodruff and Tobias Myers on the shelf, the Brewers still have the makings of a decent rotation with Freddy Peralta, Aaron Civale and offseason additions Nestor Cortes, José Quintana and Tyler Alexander. In the bullpen, Trevor Megill pitched at a high level filling in for Devin Williams in the ninth inning during the first half of last season, and now the job is all his."
Last year, the Brewers had the 17th-best starter ERA at 4.09. It should be even better this year. The return of an All-Star of Woodruff's caliber alone should bring the Brewers up a few spots.
The season just started, but Milwaukee already is at least being somewhat underrated. The Brewers' rotation has a lot of talent and should be a strength. By the time the season comes to an end, it would be a shock if the rotation was ranked this low.
