MLB Writer Proposes Wild Yankees-Brewers Blockbuster Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers have shown that they aren't afraid to make a trade.
Milwaukee swung two trades on Monday and it would be a surprise if that was the end of trades for the team this season. We surely will see more deals at some point this season, although it really doesn't seem likely to see anything in the near future.
The trade deadline will quickly come up this summer. The way the team plays over the next few months will determine whether the team buys or sells. It's a little too early to be thinking that far ahead, but that doesn't mean that there hasn't been speculation. Heavy.com's Jon Conahan even floated a hypothetical deal for the Brewers to send Freddy Peralta to New York for a package centered on top prospect Spencer Jones.
"If the New York Yankees want to make a blockbuster trade for a starter before the deadline, multiple options could be available," Conahan said. "One player they should have at the top of their list is Freddy Peralta, a right-hander for the Milwaukee Brewers...
"The Yankees’ farm system has a few decent options, but it isn’t as stacked as it might have to be in order to land a player of this caliber. If the Yankees are willing to move on from some of their top prospects, a deal could get done, but they’d also need the Brewers to want any of the players they have available. That could become a potential issue, and something to watch out for. However, a trade for under two would at least have to start with Spencer Jones and more."
This is obviously hypothetical, but if the Brewers could flip under two seasons of Peralta for a slugger like Jones, that could make some sense. It's little early, though, and hypothetical.
