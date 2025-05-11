MLB Writer Reveals Crazy Statistic Pointing To Brewers' 2025 Struggles
The Milwaukee Brewers, once the comeback kings of the National League Central, are facing a starkly different reality in the 2025 season.
The Brewers aren't winning and are suddenly fourth place in the ultra-competitive National League Central.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale pointed this out on Sunday about Milwaukee.
“Remember a year ago when the Brewers had 39 comeback victories while running away with the NL Central?” Nightengale wrote.
“This season they’re 0-13 when their opponent scores first.”
The Brewers have certainly had an up-and-down season, and they are in the middle of a rut.
Milwaukee entered Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 19-21 record, mired in a three-game losing streak.
Their recent skid, including a 4-3 loss to the Rays on Friday, has exposed offensive inconsistencies, despite contributions from players like Jackson Chourio, who went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases in the defeat.
Injuries have compounded the Brewers’ woes, with key starting pitchers like Brandon Woodruff nearing a return but not yet available. Milwaukee has a lot of talent (when healthy), but it remains to be seen whether this team can stay afloat before everyone is back to full strength.
Reigning NL Manager of the Year Pat Murphy remains optimistic, but the contrast with last year’s comeback capability is stark.
As Nightengale’s quote suggests, Milwaukee must rediscover its fighting spirit to reclaim its place near the top of the NL Central and avoid slipping further in a competitive race.
