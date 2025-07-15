MLB Writer Wonders If 'Notoriously Frugal' Brewers Will Trade Star
Are the Milwaukee Brewers going to make a controversial move in the next two weeks that angers their fan base?
That’s exactly what trading two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta would amount to, and the scenario cannot be ruled out until July is over. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer discussed the Peralta situation in Milwaukee.
“Freddy Peralta was on The Athletic's trade deadline big board once upon a time, but not anymore as of July 9,” Rymer wrote.
“What's changed isn't subtle. He and the Brewers have been hot, with 17 wins in 22 games to round out their first half. The right-hander has had a big role in their overall success this year, as that ERA is on track to be a new career low.”
Rymer didn’t rule out a trade, however.
“There's a financial reality at play with Peralta and Milwaukee. He's in the last guaranteed year of his contract, and his attempts to get a new deal have reportedly gone nowhere. It may be that the notoriously frugal Brewers are wary over making a deal they might regret. If the Brewers traded Peralta in the middle of a contention run, it would surely be an unpopular move...but not an unprecedented one. Though the Josh Hader trade of 2022 didn't go over well, it happened all the same and the club is no worse off for it three years later.”
“Still, it would be a surprise if the Brewers dared to disrupt their clubhouse again if they're still holding the NL's top wild card. And since they have scored 81 more runs than they have allowed, a fall out of contention doesn't seem especially likely. Trade Likelihood: Low.”
The Brewers have a world of momentum right now, and trading Peralta doesn’t make any sense for a team that can legitimately contend for a World Series this season.
August 1 cannot come soon enough for Brewers fans.
