National League Wild Card Series: When To Watch Brewers Vs Mets In Elimination Game
The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the New York Mets for the National League Wild Card Series finale, looking to avoid first-round elimination for the second straight year.
With the Kansis City Royals, San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers sweeping their opponents, all eyes will be on Thursday night's series finale between Milwaukee and New York with their seasons on the line.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. CT and the game is airing on ESPN, with Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers taking the mound to start.
Myers had a 3.00 ERA with a 127-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.17 WHIP in 138 innings across 27 games this season.
The 26-year-old will make his postseason debut as the Brew Crew fight for a spot in the National League Divisional Series.
On the other side of the ball, Mets left-hander Jose Quintana will be starting the game for New York.
The 35-year-old had a 3.75 ERA with a 135-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 170 1/3 innings across 31 games this season.
The winner of Thursday's game will advance to face the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-five series beginning Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
