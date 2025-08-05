Nestor Cortes Pens Heartfelt Apology To Brewers Fans
The Milwaukee Brewers traded away their big-name offseason addition ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Milwaukee arguably is the best team in baseball right now despite a quiet offseason. The Brewers' biggest move of the offseason was trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. At the time, Cortes seemed like the left-handed answer Milwaukee needed in the rotation Durbin seemed like a possibility to help in the infield, but he's a rookie and didn't make the team out of camp.
Durbin has ended up being the biggest piece of the deal, though. He's shining for the Brewers. Williams has looked good recently, but struggled early on. Cortes only has made two starts in the big leagues this season. He was on a minor league rehab assignment, but recenlty was traded to the San Diego Padres.
Cortes took to Instagram to thank fans and apologize for the short stint.
"Milwaukee was short lived but wow what a group of gritty players and blue collar organization," Cortes said. "Sorry I couldn’t give you guys more. Let’s go San Diego. Excited for this opportunity to play for this great organization that went nuts at the deadline. I hope I’m just a stepping stone to what this city deserves."
The Brewers fortunately added José Quintana who has ended up being the lefty starter the Brewers needed. The Brewers are deep in the rotation right now. Unfortunately, it wasn't a long stint for Cortes in Milwaukee.
