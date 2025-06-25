Brewers 'Giant' Called Potential Trade Deadline Candidate
There has been a lot of noise around the Milwaukee Brewers over the last few weeks when it has come to the upcoming Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Some have talked about the possibility of guys like Freddy Peralta or Rhys Hoskins getting traded, but Milwaukee looks like a real contender and shouldn't consider any moves that would impact the team's chances of a playoff spot this year. Milwaukee simply is too good. The Brewers should look to add more pieces that could impact the big league club this year.
This doesn't mean some sort of blockbuster trade is coming involving a high-priced superstar, but a bullpen arm or bench bat wouldn't hurt. If the Brewers don't sell big league talent, there are guys down in the minors who could at least help in a package. For example, FanSided's Tyler Koerth floated the possibility of trading someone like first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr.
"No. 2) 1B Ernesto Martinez Jr.," Koerth said. "Ernesto Martinez, a 6'6" giant at first base who routinely stretches out to do the splits, began his professional baseball journey with Milwaukee as an international free agent. Last winter, as a minor league free agent, he elected to return to the Brewers organization. This year, the 26-year-old is continuing to do well. Through 41 games, he has a .246/.376/.406 slash line with five home runs and 23 RBIs.
"As a left-handed batter, Martinez's immediate path to the big leagues was initially blocked by Jake Bauers, but now with Andrew Vaughn on the 40-man roster and under control through the 2026 season, the picture is even more complicated. Furthermore, Rhys Hoskins has an option for the 2026 season as well, but being a mutual option, it's highly unlikely it will be picked up. Unless Milwaukee is going to trade Bauers this year, or hand out a roster spot to Martinez this off-season, they may want to consider trading Martinez now. Otherwise, he may test the free agent waters again and see if he finds a situation that gives him a better chance at cracking a major league roster."
At the end of the day, Milwaukee should try to win now. Could a deal involving Martinez help?
