Brewers Phenom Jacob Misiorowski Almost Missed Promotion Call
It was reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Brewers are calling up No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski and that he will get the ball on Thursday to make his big league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.
He boasts one of the best overall fastballs in baseball and fans will get a good look at him on Thursday at American Family Field. Misiorowski was taken in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft and has had a meteoric rise through the minors.
It has been up for debate throughout his young professional career to this point whether he would end up being a starter or reliever. He's being promoted with the intent of being a starter at least for now. Before this promotion, Misiorowski appeared in 13 games in Triple-A -- including 12 starts -- and pitched to a 2.13 ERA and 80-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
Misiorowski has high hopes and spoke to the media for the first time after his promotion on Wednesday. He answered plenty of questions and even shared that he declined the call for his promotion initially because it was marked as spam.
"It was actually a phone call at 9 a.m.," Misiorowski said when asked how he found out about the promotion. "It popped up with possible spam over it and wireless caller so I declined it the first time and then he texted me and said 'Hey, this is your head coach. You need to answer the phone.' So, I answered it then and he was like 'Well, you're going to want to wake up for this one.' It was good."
It's a good thing he got the call and he's expected to get his first shot in the big leagues on Thursday.
More MLB: Brewers Flamethrower Riding Insane Hot Streak For Milwaukee