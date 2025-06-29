Brewers Rising Star Describes MLB Journey: 'It Was Really Hard'
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Quinn Priester is starting to figure it all out.
That’s great news for the Brewers, and potentially painful news for the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates, two clubs that moved on from Priester, who’s still only 24 years old.
The right-hander delivered a career-defining performance on Saturday versus the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, throwing seven shutout innings replete with 11 strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
For Priester, it was a knock on the teams that have doubted him, and even a reminder of his talent for his current manager (Brewers’ Pat Murphy), who underestimated him.
For Milwaukee, Priester’s success is another example in a long line of instances pointing to the franchise’s process-oriented style that has yielded nothing but talent-maximizing and winning baseball.
Of course, Priester’s body of work started way before he joined the Brewers.
On Saturday following his stellar outing, Priester talked about how his process has paid off.
“Earlier in my career, it was really hard to believe that because the results didn’t change,” Priester said, per MLB.com Adam McCalvy.
“You saw the stuff was there, but now, really seeing the results -- which is obviously the most important -- being consistent, it’s very easy to trust the process that we’ve developed over the past two months.”
Priester is now 6-2 on the season. The Brewers are 47-36 (entering Sunday). Milwaukee has won four in a row and are now just two games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs. The Brewers own the second spot in the National League Wild Card race at present, trailing only the New York Mets.
If Priester keeps improving at this pace, who knows how dangerous the Brew Crew might be when the postseason rolls around?
