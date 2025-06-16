Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Slugger Emerging As 'Valuable' Trade Deadline Piece

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers recently acquired a new first baseman.

Milwaukee traded Aaron Civale to the Chicago White Sox for former first-round pick Andrew Vaughn. He isn't up with the big league club yet. The Brewers are starting him off in Triple-A, but he's going to be someone worth watching.

Vaughn was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft and has shown flashes at the big league level over the last five years, but the 2025 campaign hasn't been kind to him.

Maybe the change of scenery will do him good. If that does become the case, what does it mean for current first baseman Rhys Hoskins? He as an $18 million mutual option in his deal for the 2026 season. While this is the case, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said he could be a "valuable chip" if Vaughn can catch on with Milwaukee.

"If the Brewers become convinced Vaughn could return to being an everyday first baseman, veteran Rhys Hoskins could be a valuable chip at the trade deadline," Nightengale said.

This isn't too shocking because of the fact that Vaughn is cheaper and is under team control next year as well.

If the Brewers do look to trade Hoskins, he should have a market. He's been pretty cold lately, but he still has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs on the season so far in 69 games for the Brewers. The trade deadline will pass on July 31st.

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

