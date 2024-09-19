Nine-Time All-Star Hurler Shockingly Available; Could Brewers Pursue Future HOF?
The Milwaukee Brewers could add a decorated hurler to their roster to bolster their bullpen for the postseason.
Adding an external member to a club's pitching staff at this point in the season is rare, but the Brewers could do so following a late-season roster move by the Baltimore Orioles.
"We have made the following roster moves," the Orioles posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. "Recalled right-handed pitcher Bryan Baker from Triple-A Norfolk (Tides). Designated right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel for assignment."
Kimbrel has a 5.33 ERA with a 73-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .208 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 52 1/3 innings across 57 games this season.
Although the righty's numbers don't jump off the page, Kimbrel will likely find a new home on a contender just before the postseason begins. Just last season, he had a 3.26 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 71 games -- if he could even slightly replicate those numbers, he'd be a valuable addition to any team.
The 36-year-old has ample experience in October while Milwaukee cannot use him in the postseason due to the hurler not being on the club before Sept. 1, his leadership with as much postseason experience is notable.
