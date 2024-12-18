One Big Move Brewers Should Make To Add All-Star Firepower
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that could be good in 2025, but likely won't hand out a massive deal in free agency.
Milwaukee has a lot of young talent on the roster and already has added two intriguing pieces in Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin by sending Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
The Brewers could use a little more firepower to help the team out as designated hitter ahead of Spring Training. There are some options out there that could help in free agency without breaking the bank.
If the Brewers want to add one player to be the team's everyday designated hitter, they should target six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs across 120 games after signing late.
He was an All-Star in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had 33 home runs and 103 RBIs. Martinez is projected to land just a one-year, roughly $9 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. The Brewers easily could afford a deal of that nature.
Martinez may not be what he once was, but he's a capable veteran slugger who also could help mentor a young team. The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 and finished atop the National League Central standings. Milwaukee certainly could have a similar season in 2025 and adding a piece like Martinez only could help the team take another step in the right direction.
More MLB: Mets Suggested As Fit For Brewers Hurler After 4-Year Stint In Milwaukee