One Bold Prediction For Brewers Involving $50 Million All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers may not do much throughout the rest of the offseason.
It has been a quiet few months for the Brewers, aside from the trade that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. The Brewers have made some minor moves here and there, but nothing really crazy has happened aside from the Williams trade.
It wouldn't be shocking if that remained the case throughout the rest of the offseason. The Brewers have a solid roster and should be considered among the top teams in the National League. Milwaukee absolutely has a chance to repeat as National League Central division champions in 2025.
If the Brewers are going to make a bold move, maybe it would be around the trade deadline. If Milwaukee is near the top of the standings late in the summer, this could make the most sense.
Here is one bold prediction for the Brewers in 2025:
Brewers will acquire Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. ahead of the trade deadline
If the Brewers come out and look like they did last year, they should be able to get near 93 wins like in 2024. But, now the team will be missing some offense with Willy Adames gone. That's where Robert could come into play. He had a down year in 2024 due to injuries but is just 27 years old and should be able to bounce back. After the 2025 season, he has two club options in his deal both worth $20 million. That isn't too much for an All-Star-caliber slugger. He had a six-year, $50 million deal but beyond the 2025 season, only the club options remain. If the Brewers are in contention around the trade deadline, maybe they will look for offense. Robert should be that guy.