One Game-Changing Move For Brewers To Consider
The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in baseball in 2024 and are a move or two away from being even better.
Milwaukee lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams, but still should be really good in 2025. A healthy season from Christian Yelich can help replace Adames' production and there's time left to add another infielder to help Milwaukee out.
Williams likely will be replaced by Trevor Megill who had a 2.72 ERA in 48 appearances last year. The Brewers added former All-Star Nestor Cortes in the trade sending Williams to the New York Yankees which surely will help the rotation. The Brewers also will have Brandon Woodruff back in 2025 who should add ace-level talent to the mix.
If the Brewers want to contend in 2025, it could make sense to add one more starter to help put them over the top. Milwaukee may not want to give out a huge deal, but one player it should consider is starter Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty is projected to land a three-year, $63 million deal by Spotrac. That type of deal isn't crazy for the type of pitcher that Flaherty is. He started Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers and was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball in 2024.
He logged a 3.17 ERA across 28 starts with the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers. If the Brewers could add someone like him to bolster the rotation along with Woodruff, they would easily be the best team in the National League Central. This is the type of move the Brewers should open the checkbook for.
