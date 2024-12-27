One Projected $5 Million Move Brewers Could Make To Add All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a little more pop for the middle of the lineup and there are options available in free agency.
Milwaukee isn't going to hand out a massive deal this winter, but it doesn't necessarily need to if it wants to get a little better. The Brewers could use a boost at first base and should turn their attention toward one-time All-Star Josh Bell.
Bell clubbed 19 home runs and drove in 71 runs in 2024 while playing for the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks. He appeared in 145 games and shined and now is looking for his next opportunity in free agency.
The 32-year-old is projected to land a $5.2 million deal this offseason by Spotrac and the Brewers should do everything possible to go out and get him. Milwaukee will be an intriguing team to watch in 2025. The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 and should be pretty comparable in 2025 even after losing Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
Milwaukee easily could afford a deal for someone like Bell. A $5.2 million deal should be pretty much nothing for the Brewers. It wouldn't be a shock to see the Brewers bring in some sort of offensive help this offseason. Bell is one of the better players available in free agency at this point.
The Brewers should be looking to add in some capacity and it could make sense to act quickly before some of the top remaining stars like Corbin Burnes, Teoscar Hernández, and Alex Bregman sign.
More MLB: Brewers 27-Year-Old Among Players With 'Highest Risk' Of Losing Spot