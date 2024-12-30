One Realistic Move For Brewers To Sign $6.5 Million 29-Year-Old
The Milwaukee Brewers should be looking at the free agent market for cheap hurlers with upside.
Milwaukee could still use one more starting pitcher this offseason to help in its quest to repeat as National League Central champions in 2025. Obviously, the Brewers won't be handing out any massive deals.
But, there are plenty of players available who should be of interest to the Brewers' front office. One who should be considered is veteran starter Cal Quantrill.
He spent the 2024 season with the Colorado Rockies and had a 4.98 ERA in 29 starts which isn't great. But he's just 29 years old and has some upside. He logged a 2.89 ERA in 2021 in 40 appearances -- including 22 starts -- with the Cleveland Guardians. Quantrill followed that performance up with a 3.38 ERA in 32 starts with Cleveland in 2022.
Quantrill is someone with a lot of talent, but things just didn't come together for him in 2024. Milwaukee has been great at developing starting pitching and could be a team that could get the most out of Quantril.
The veteran hurler made just $6.5 million in 2024 and after a not-so-great campaign likely won't get a big deal. The Brewers are a team that would make sense to swoop in and give him a short-term deal at a low cost. Milwaukee could get him back on track while giving him a chance to compete for a playoff spot. This seems like a win-win.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers $8.5 Million Starter Eyeing Return To Milwaukee