Orioles Surprisingly Called Landing Spot For Brewers Star Via Trade
The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as one of the teams possibly waiting to see if the Milwaukee Brewers become sellers.
It seems odd to suggest that 15-24 Baltimore (entering Monday) could be looking to buy from 20-21 Milwaukee, but ESPN’s Buster Olney linked the two clubs on Monday.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are hovering around .500 in an absolutely stacked National League, and even though they could be within range of the division lead in July, it would be with diminished hope if the Chicago Cubs continue to build on their strong start,” Olney wrote.
“This could lead to the Brewers doing what the Tampa Bay Rays did at the trade deadline last year -- capitalize on there being so few dealers on the market. Freddy Peralta has been one of the league's best starters this year, and he's earning a very affordable $8 million this year, with Milwaukee holding an $8 million option for next season. If the Orioles landed him, he would instantly become their ace.”
Peralta is excelling this year. He’s 4-2 with a 2.18 ERA.
Baltimore, with a talented young core but a rotation needing another proven arm, could see Peralta as the missing piece to help get them back in the playoff picture.
For Milwaukee, trading Peralta could replenish their farm system with top prospects, addressing long-term needs while capitalizing on his peak value, as noted by Olney.
“If Peralta stays healthy, his value will never be higher than it is now,” Olney wrote.
While losing their ace would sting, the Brewers’ front office may view this as a strategic move in a seller’s market.
Could Peralta don Orioles orange by August?
More MLB: MLB Writer Reveals Crazy Statistic Pointing To Brewers' 2025 Struggles