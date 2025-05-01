Pacers Superstar No Longer Brewers Fan For Surprising Reason
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a big week so far but it isn't anything compared to the week of the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks took on the Indiana Pacers in the first round the of the NBA playoffs but lost the series in five games. The final game of the series brought some drama of its own as Pacers superstar night Tyrese Haliburton took over and knocked the Bucks out of the postseason. After the game, there was some drama featuring Haliburton's father and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The last few days have been filled with a lot of speculation about Antetokounmpo's future with the organization with some speculating that he could be elsewhere next season. We'll see what happens.
Another nugget of information that came out this week in the aftermath is the fact that Haliburton -- an Oshkosh, Wisconsin -- native shared that he's no longer a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers as he was scheduled to throw out a first pitch for the team but it was cancelled.
"Baseball, I’m a free agent," Haliburton said as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Drake Bentley. "'I was a Brewers fan and then I was supposed to throw the first pitch last summer and then they X’d that after the playoffs ended. So I said, you know what, I’m no longer a Brewers fan.' The Brewers didn't immediately respond to request for comment."
What an odd week, to say the least.
More MLB: Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Approaching Long-Awaited Finish Line