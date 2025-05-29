Packers QB Jordan Love Clears Air On Hilarious Brewers 'Drama'
The vibes are high with the Milwaukee Brewers right now.
Milwaukee has won four games in a row and just swept the Boston Red Sox at home in a three-game series that featured two walk-off wins. The Brewers are back above .500 with a 29-28 record. Another positive of the week was that the Brewers were visited by Green Bay Packers star quarterback Jordan Love on Monday to throw out the first pitch.
He's been roasted since after the first pitch didn't really live up to expectations. It's a silly topic that has been talked about in Milwaukee over the last few days to the point where the Packers quarterback talked about it after OTAs on Wednesday, as transcribed by Packers Wire's Zach Kruse.
""First pitch, it made it there. A little bit of a lob pass. Threw it like a football," Love said after Wednesday's OTA session. "Definitely need to get some more experience throwing a baseball. Get a little warmup next time, and I'll be good. Next pitch will be better...I'm just happy I got it there, didn't skip it."
If the worst thing going on with Love this spring is a not-so-great first pitch at American Family Field, then that doesn't sound too bad. He signed a long-term deal with the Packers and is under contract through the 2028 National Football League season. He has plenty of time left to get back on the mound and try again.
