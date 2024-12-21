Padres All-Star Suggested As 'Outside-The-Box' Option For Brewers
Will the Milwaukee Brewers make any big additions to the organization this offseason in free agency?
So far, the Brewers' biggest move of the offseason has been the acquisition of Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin in exchange for Devin Williams. While this move seems to be solid for the Brewers on paper, they still should be looking for cost-effective ways to improve the club.
There are a lot of options out there that wouldn't break the bank and one "outside-the-box" option that was suggested was San Diego Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar by SB Nation's Paul Dietrich.
"An outside-the-box solution could be Jurickson Profar, but his days as an infielder are long behind him (he was last a full-time infielder in 2018, and he was bad), and he’ll probably get a pretty big bump in salary after a surprising season in which he won a Silver Slugger," Dietrich said.
Profar is a former top prospect who finally put it all together in 2024. He appeared in 158 games with the Padres and hit 24 home runs, drove in 85 runs, stole 10 bases, and slashed .280/.380/.459 while earning his first All-Star nod and Silver Slugger Award.
He's just 31 years old and clearly showed in 2024 he has a lot left in the tank. He saw time in left field and at first base for the Padres in 2024 but has seent time all over the field throughout his career. This seems like a very solid idea and a way to help bolster the offense.
