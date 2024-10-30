Pair Of Brewers Hurlers Reportedly Going Head-To-Head For Starting Pitching Job
The Milwaukee Brewers appear to have a "friendly" competition on their hands.
Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, Tobias Myers, Aaron Civale, and Frankie Montas boast the Brewers' rotation, but it could look different in 2025. Milwaukee recently announced that pitching coach Chris Hook agreed to a multi-year extension, and he has already spoken on his game plan for the Brew Crew's starting pitchers next season.
"It sounds like the Brewers intend to go into camp with DL Hall and Aaron Ashby built up as starters to compete for rotation spots," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg wrote Tuesday night. "Hook: 'I’d like for these two guys to fight it out. Like, 'Hey man, let’s go earn a starting job.'"
Hall had a 5.02 ERA with a 44-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .282 batting average against and a 1.60 WHIP in 43 innings across 13 games this season.
The 26-year-old was notably part of the Corbin Burnes trade to the Baltimore Orioles in which Milwaukee received himself, third baseman Joey Ortiz and a future draft pick, which was used to select first baseman Blake Burke in this year's Major League Baseball draft.
Ashby had a 2.86 ERA with a 33-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .187 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 28 1/3 innings across 14 games this season.
Both hurlers came out of the bullpen for a good chunk of the 2024 campaign, and it appears only one of them will have a similar story next season.
More MLB: Brewers Listed As Potential Fit For Premier Hurler Potentially Reaching Free Agency